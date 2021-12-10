Three Offaly clubs hoping to reach Leinster Finals this weekend

Three Offaly teams going in search of Leinster Club Final places next weekend
Three Offaly teams will go in search of places in Leinster Club Finals this weekend.
Shamrocks, Clodiagh Gaels and St Rynagh's are all in action in provincial hurling semi-finals with spots in the deciders up for grabs
In the AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship Semi Final, Shamrocks travel to Hawkfield in Kildare on Saturday to take on Maynooth at 1pm.
Also on Saturday, Clodiagh Gaels will be on the road in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final. They are travelling to Bellefield in Enniscorthy to take on Wexford side Oylegate Glenbrien. The game throws in at 2pm.
And then on Sunday, St Rynagh's have home advantage as they take on Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks in the AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final. The game is fixed for 1pm in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.
Click on the link to read a full preview of the St Rynagh's game
Clodiagh Gaels full back Dylan Hyland with his girlfriend Aishling Jones after they won the SHC "B" a few weeks ago. Dylan is a permission player from Raheen.
