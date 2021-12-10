Offaly County Council hiring for a number of positions

Offaly County Council hiring for a number of roles
Offaly County Council is currently hiring for a number of roles.
The local authority is seeking applications for the following positions.
Post Of Accountant / Internal Auditor (Grade 7) - €51,340 – €66,743 Per Annum
Post Of Business Advisor - Local Enterprise Office - (Analogous To Senior Staff Officer / Grade 6) - €49,040 – €59,913 Per Annum
Qualifications, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.