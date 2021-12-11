Search

11 Dec 2021

Man admits falsely imprisoning two people in Offaly

Man admits falsely imprisoning two people in Offaly

Man appeared at Tullamore Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning two others in Edenderry

Reporter:

Tribune court reporter

A MAN pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment when he appeared before Tullamore Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Damian Prokopowicz, 33, Apartment 8, Block F, Clonmullen Hall, Edenderry was arraigned on two counts of false imprisonment.

He admitted falsely imprisoning Valeriu Plop and Lukas Skritulskas on January 22 last.

Mr Prokopowicz, who was assisted in court by an interpreter, did not speak other than to reply “Guilty” when the court registrar read out the charges.

Judge Keenan Johnson remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear in court again on April 5 next year for sentencing.

Offaly drugs trial collapses after 'prejudicial' garda evidence

Judge Johnson also ordered the preparation of a probation report as requested by counsel for the accused, Colm Smyth, SC.

The judge also ordered the preparation of victim impact statements in advance of the sentencing hearing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media