IRELAND WEATHER: Falls of snow likely in wake of Storm Barra according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann says that Storm Barra will bring severe and damaging wind gusts. The winds will be strongest on exposed coastal areas of Munster and Connacht. Gale to storm force southeast winds will veer west and later northwest in direction. Heavy rain will move northeastwards across the country during the morning followed by widespread squally showers. Falls of sleet and snow are likely in places, especially across the north and west during the morning then in the south at times later. Coastal flooding is expected along with travel disruption. As the eye of the storm passes over the centre of the country winds will fall light and variable for a time. Afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

The strong winds continue through Tuesday night. There will be frequent squally showers, some of sleet and snow with hail and isolated thunderstorms. Further damaging and possibly disruptive wind gusts are expected, especially in Atlantic coastal counties with gale to storm force west to northwest winds. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be a cold and windy day with bright spells in the south, and widespread showers, some of sleet and snow and prolonged over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in strong to gale force northwest winds.

Winds will back westerly and steadily ease on Wednesday night with clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures generally ranging 1 to 3 degrees.

There will be a dry start on Thursday for most of the country. Rain will develop in the southwest and spread eastwards later, possibly falling as sleet and snow in some areas initially, then quickly clearing to rain. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light southerly winds, becoming west to northwest later. The rain will clear to scattered showers on Thursday night. Lowest temperatures of 1 or 2 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Friday will be a cold and day with sunny spells and showers of rain or hail, mainly affecting western and northern coastal areas. Afternoon of temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate westerly wind. Cold on Friday night with temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees.

Rain is expected for Saturday, widespread across the country and turning heavy for a time, clearing later to scattered showers. Temperatures in the afternoon will be between 9 and 12 degrees in a moderate southwesterly wind.