Search

03 Dec 2021

Sewage bubbling up through manhole on Tullamore street being investigated by Irish Water

CALLARY STREET SEWAGE

A car drives through floodwaters on Callary St following a downpour

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A PROBLEM with sewage bubbling up through a manhole on Callary St in Tullamore every time there is heavy rain is being investigated by Irish Water.

The problem has been ongoing for over 30 years but has worsened in the past decade following the construction of a large number of houses in the area.

Irish Water have now sent survey forms to residents of the affected areas of Callary St and adjoining Convent View, on the banks of the Grand Canal in the town centre, to gather property specific information which will assist them in their investigations.

Irish Water have asked residents to inform them or any sewer flooding incidents, internal or external, which have affected their property or a property in close proximity to them.

“One of the most important pieces of information is the date on which an previous flooding incidents may have occurred,” said a statement from Irish Water.

Local Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen visited the area last year in the aftermath of torrential rain which resulted in sewage overflowing onto Callary St.

Deputy Cowen, after speaking with local residents, called for an immediate resolution to the problem.

Waste water had bubbled up through a manhole on the public footpath while the road was extensively flooded posing a hazard to motorists.

Kevin Murtagh, who lives with his family at Callary St, told Deputy Cowen and Cllr Declan Harvey that “every time it rains heavily this stuff comes up.”

He said residents, many of whom were elderly, had been calling for action for years but “had given up the ghost” in despair.

Mr Murtagh added that the pipe under the canal was too small to take all sewage and waste water from the area where a large number of new houses had been built in recent years.

Deputy Cowen said the time for stop-gap measures had ended and called on Irish Water to take immediate steps to solve the problem.

He said that the overflowing of sewage and waste water posed a health hazard to residents and all those using the canal amenity.

“Cllr Harvey has raised this on many times at council level and the stop-gap measure appears to be to flush the pipe out,” added Deputy Cowen.

Cllr Harvey said Offaly County Council had been proactive in ensuring drainage companies were on hand to alleviate the situation almost immediately when it occurred but this was not a long term solution to the problem.

Discussing the issue at a meeting of Tullamore Municipal District Cllr Sean O’Brien said the Callary St and Tyrell's Road [Convent View] issue was another example of over-centralisation leading to poor services locally.

“We [the council] had great experience here locally,” he stressed adding that Irish Water didn’t have the local knowledge needed to deal with problems.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media