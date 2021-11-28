Offaly pub's patrons and staff honour legendary and loyal customer

The staff and customers of John Lee's bar on Church St, Tullamore recently made a special presentation to one of the bar's loyal customers.

Peeny (Peter) Dunne is about to go to hospital for some treatment and both the staff and customers decided that they would do something to cheer him up and wish him well.

"Peeny, you are always in great humour and you cheer us all up with your great humour and your jokes and singing. Now it is our chance to cheer you up as you go for some treatment and we know you will be back very soon to join us in more laughter. The inscription on the plaque we are presenting you with reads "Peeny, the man who can cheer up a nation" and you certainly can. All the staff and your many friends have gathered here this evening to wish you all the best," stated Cllr Sean O' Brien at the event.

Pictured at the presentation to Peeny (Peter) Dunne by staff and customers of John Lee's bar are Back Row (l. to r.) Mia Farrell, Peeny Dunne, Olive Gallagher, Tony O'Connor and Cllr Sean O'Brien. In front are Stacey and her son.