Search

28 Nov 2021

Offaly pub's patrons and staff honour legendary and loyal customer

Offaly pub's patrons and staff honour legendary and loyal customer

Staff and customers of Lee's make a presentation to Peeny Dunne

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The staff and customers of John Lee's bar on Church St, Tullamore recently made a special presentation to one of the bar's loyal customers.  

Peeny (Peter) Dunne is about to go to hospital for some treatment and both the staff and customers decided that they would do something to cheer him up and wish him well.

"Peeny, you are always in great humour and you cheer us all up with your great humour and your jokes and singing.   Now it is our chance to cheer you up as you go for some treatment and we know you will be back very soon to join us in more laughter.   The inscription on the plaque we are presenting you with reads "Peeny, the man who can cheer up a nation" and you certainly can.   All the staff and your many friends have gathered here this evening to wish you all the best," stated Cllr Sean O' Brien at the event.

Pictured at the presentation to Peeny (Peter) Dunne by staff and customers of John Lee's bar are Back Row (l. to r.) Mia Farrell, Peeny Dunne, Olive Gallagher, Tony O'Connor and Cllr Sean O'Brien. In front are Stacey and her son.

Offaly's May celebrates 100th birthday in style

Tullamore Tractor Run returns to aid Offaly cancer support group

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media