Offaly's lady celebrates 100th birthday in style

CONGRATULATIONS to May O'Sullivan who celebrated her 100th birthday in style with family and friends recently in Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh and at her family home in Kilcormac.

May was born in Dysart in Co. Roscommon on October 21 1921.

She served her time in the drapery business in Burgess in Athlone and from there she went to Birr to work in O'Meara's and then she worked as a buyer for D.E. Williams in Kilcormac.

May later moved back to Birr to work in Pilkington's draper shop.

She is the eldest of a large family of four boys and six girls.

May saw a lot of changes in her lifetime and remembers having to cycle to get everywhere often cycling 40 miles to get home.

She remembers the Second World War and all the food rationing that was in place at the time.

May and her husband Raymond started a shop in Kilcormac about 1955 which is still going strong today.

She worked in the shop until December 2011 when she retired at the age of 90.

May has resided in Carthage Nursing Home since March 2019, the start of Covid-19, where she receives great care.

On her birthday on October 21 last she celebrated in the nursing home with the residents and then came to Kilcormac where there was a great celebration with her two sons Frank and Brian and their families, her surviving siblings, Michael and Una and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

May would like to thank all those who sent her cards and good wishes on her birthday.