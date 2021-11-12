Two areas in Offaly had significant increase in new Covid-19 cases in the last week

Search

12/11/2021

There has been an increase in new Covid-19 cases in all areas in Offaly again this week with the Edenderry and Birr Areas each showing a significant rise in new cases.

The latest figures are from October 26 to November 8.

According to the latest figures, there were 204 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 129 in the previous two weeks, an increase of almost 60%. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 874.6 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area now has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the county.

The Birr Area has seen also seen a marked increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 167 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 120 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 655.5 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area now has the lowest rate of the virus in the county

According to the figures from the HSE, there was a smaller increase in new cases in the Tullamore Area. There were 247 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 215 from October 19 to November 1. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 847.1 cases per 100,000. 

While cases are increasing across the county latest figures from the HPSC, Offaly still has one of the lowest rates of Covid in the country. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stands at 777.3 cases per 100,000 which is the fourth lowest in the country. Only Monaghan, Roscommon and Clare have lower rates. Leitrim currently has the highest rate in the country with Westmeath having the second highest rate and Laois the fourth highest rate.

