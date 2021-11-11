Plans unveiled for extensive new glamping site in Offaly

Plans unveiled for new glamping site in Offaly. FILE PIC
Plans have been unveiled for an extensive new glamping site in Offaly
Slieve Bloom Escapes Ltd intend to apply to Offaly County Council for permission for the development which will be located at
Pidgeonstown, Cadamstown, Birr, Co, Offaly.
The proposed development will consist of, the provision of a glamping and camping site. It will include glamping pods, a camping area, a service building with an entrance and parking.
The application is set to be lodged in the near future with Offaly County Council
