Bidding war as Offaly cottage sells for well above estimate at on line auction

Two bidders went head to head to drive up the selling price of a cottage in Offaly at an on line auction this week. Read more below the picture
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THIS HOUSE
"Brenda's Cottage" located at Ballindarra, Birr had an asking price of €50,000 but it eventually sold for almost 70% over the asking price.
Bidding started at €60,000 but two bidders went head in a frantic five minutes driving the final selling price up to €84,000.
CLICK ON NEXT> TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THIS HOUSE
Workers laying new continuous welded track on the Limerick / Ballybrophy Rail Line. The whole 91kms of the route is being upgraded and the works are nearly finished.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.