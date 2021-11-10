Search

10/11/2021

Man fined €100 for parking car in Tullamore disabled bay

Man fined €100 for parking car in Tullamore disabled bay

Man fined €100 for parking car in Tullamore disabled bay

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

A FINE of €100 was imposed on a man who parked in a disabled parking space in Tullamore without having a valid badge.

Paul Duca, 26, Hanover Court, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow, had been issued with a fixed charge penalty notice but it had not been paid, Garda Darren Gallagher told Tullamore District Court.

After speaking to the driver on March 31 last, Garda Gallagher summonsed Mr Duca for parking a vehicle, a 191 registered Hyundai Kona, in a disabled bay at High Street without displaying a disabled driver badge.

PROPERTY WATCH: What's not to like! Offaly cottage oozing potential going for €50k at auction

Average rent in Offaly rises again to reach significant milestone

Longford teen jailed for six months for 'vicious and unprovoked' attack on dog walker

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media