Birr GAA Club granted permission for development work at St Brendan's Park
Birr GAA Club has been granted permission for development work at St Brendan's Park.
The work will see the construction of a new retaining wall and ball wall to the rear of the southern end of the eastern spectator terrace with an astro turf area, perimeter fencing and floodlighting.
It will be the latest enhancement works carried out at the ground.
Permission for the work was granted by Offaly County Council with six conditions attached.
