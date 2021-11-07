Man arrested in connection with series of burglaries in Tullamore
A man has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in Tullamore
Tullamore Garda investigating a number of recent burglaries around the town have arrested a man and recovered a quantity of stolen property.
The man has now been charged and is now due before the courts.
Gardai ask that members of the public report all suspicious activity in your area to An Garda Síochána using the 999 service.
