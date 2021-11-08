Company with Offaly connections captures innovation award

The Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena awards usually take centre stage at the National Ploughing Championships annual event, but in light of Covid restrictions, were held virtually in 2021.

A Tralee based company, Brandon Bioscience, scooped the top prize at this year’s event, in addition to the Sustainable Agriculture award, but they have strong links to local agri-business J Grennan & Sons and Target Fertiliser.

Brandon Bioscience are a marine bio-tech company that identify and extract compounds from Ascophyllum Nodosum (brown seaweed). Using their unique technology, which has been pioneered over 23 years of research and development, they have been able to produce a variety of different bio-stimulants which are used in countries all over the world to improve crop yields and quality.

The particular technology that won this award is known as PSI362 and is particularly relevant to the Irish agriculture sector. PSI362 stimulates increased Nitrogen uptake and improved Nitrogen-Use Efficiency. This allows for at least a 20% reduction in Nitrogen application without affecting crop yield.

Brandon Bioscience have partnered with Target Fertilisers to apply this bio-stimulant to a range of fertiliser products known as the ‘Terra’ range of fertilisers. Dairy Specialist with J Grennan & Sons, Aisling Claffey, has been trialling these fertilisers with a several farmers since July 2019, successfully reducing Nitrogen applications by at least 20% in grazing and silage scenarios, in addition to trials on a variety of tillage crops which have been undertaken by Target Fertiliser and Cooney Furlong.

This technology couldn’t be coming to market at a more critical time for the Irish agriculture industry with increased pressure on farmers to meet environmental targets laid down by Ireland and the EU.