Offaly women named on Irish rugby squad

THREE Offaly women have been named on the Irish womens rugby squad for the upcoming Autumn Tests against the USA and Japan at the RDS Stadium in Dublin.

Nichola Fryday, Ailsa Hughes and Shannon Touhey have been named among rhe 33 strong squad. Kilcormac woman Fryday is an experienced international and plays with Blackrock College and Connacht. Tullamore woman Touhey is one of six uncapped players selected by head coach Adam Griggs.

Touhey currently plays for Tullamore and Connacht – she has transferred back to her home club from Galwegians - while Hughes plays with Railway Union and Leinster. Fryday played for Tullamore Rugby Club for two seasons while Hughes did one season with them before moving on.

Shannon Touhey was a key member of the Tullamore camogie side that defeated Lusmagh-Drumcullen in the Offaly intermediate camogie final last Sunday while she is also an underage coach in the club.

Head Coach Adam Griggs has rewarded a number of young players who have performed impressively for their Provinces during the recent Vodafone Women's Inter-Provincial Championship and in the opening weeks of the Energia Women's All-Ireland League season.



Leinster's Mary Healy and Ella Roberts, Munster duo Maeve Og O'Leary and Alana McInerny and Connacht's Grace Browne Moran and Shannon Touhey are all named in the extended squad ahead of the Tests against USA on Friday, 12th November (Kick-off 7.15pm) and Japan on Saturday, 20th November (Kick-off 3pm).

Ciara Griffin will once again captain Ireland for the back-to-back Autumn Tests at the RDS, with tickets now available for both games via Ticketmaster.ie.

The Friday night clash against USA Eagles - set to be the first Women's international played at the RDS - will be live on the RTÉ Player, while the visit of Japan to Dublin will be broadcast on RTÉ2.

Commenting ahead of the Tests, Griffin said: "We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again. A Friday Night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible at the RDS."