PROPERTY WATCH: Incredible bungalow in the Midlands with stunning panoramic view under the hammer

A house in the Midlands that has incredible panoramic views is set to go under the hammer in October.
The four bedroom bungalow at Crubeen, Ballyroan, which might need some tlc, will feature with a guide price of €300,000 at auction run by DNG Kelly in Portlaoise.
DNG Kelly in say they are are delighted to bring the home to the market.
"The property has been completed to a high standard internally and boasts panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
It consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, large kitchen and utility room, exceptional living room space, and a garage. The property is oil-fired central heating," said the agents.
The house is located just 1 Km away from Ballyroan village and not far from Portlaoise, Abbeyleix and Stradbally.
Paul Kelly says viewing is highly recommended in advance of the auction on Friday, October 28.
