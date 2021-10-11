Search

11/10/2021

JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council looking to hire for a number of positions

Offaly County Council hiring

Offaly County Council selling Industrial Units

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly County Council is hiring for a number of positions. 

The Local Authority is seeking applications for the following postions. 


POST OF CIVIL DEFENCE OFFICER
(OPEN COMPETITION)
€48,540 – €59,320 PER ANNUM

POST OF LIBRARY ASSISTANT
(OPEN COMPETITION)
€24,602 – €40,589 PER ANNUM

POST OF WATER & SEWERAGE CARETAKER (GRADE 5)
(OPEN COMPETITION)
€691.85 – €753.66 PER WEEK

POST OF RETAINED FIREFIGHTER
EDENDERRY FIRE BRIGADE
(OPEN COMPETITION)
Potential Year 1 Earnings for Edenderry Fire Brigade €23,000 to €26,000

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons. Panels may be formed on the basis of interview from which successful candidates may be appointed as appropriate vacancies arise within the life of the panel.

Qualifications, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs

Completed applications should be lodged not later than 4.00pm on Thursday 21st October 2021 to the Senior Executive Officer, Human Resources, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media