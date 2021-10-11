JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council looking to hire for a number of positions

Offaly County Council selling Industrial Units
Offaly County Council is hiring for a number of positions.
The Local Authority is seeking applications for the following postions.
POST OF CIVIL DEFENCE OFFICER
(OPEN COMPETITION)
€48,540 – €59,320 PER ANNUM
POST OF LIBRARY ASSISTANT
(OPEN COMPETITION)
€24,602 – €40,589 PER ANNUM
POST OF WATER & SEWERAGE CARETAKER (GRADE 5)
(OPEN COMPETITION)
€691.85 – €753.66 PER WEEK
POST OF RETAINED FIREFIGHTER
EDENDERRY FIRE BRIGADE
(OPEN COMPETITION)
Potential Year 1 Earnings for Edenderry Fire Brigade €23,000 to €26,000
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons. Panels may be formed on the basis of interview from which successful candidates may be appointed as appropriate vacancies arise within the life of the panel.
Qualifications, particulars of posts and application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (057-9357422) or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
Completed applications should be lodged not later than 4.00pm on Thursday 21st October 2021 to the Senior Executive Officer, Human Resources, Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.