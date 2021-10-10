Search

10/10/2021

Offaly photographer starting new career after graduating with first-class honours

Offaly photographer embarking on new career after graduating from university

Offaly photographer embarking on new career after graduating from university

Reporter:

Reporter

An Offaly photographer is embarking on a new career after graduating from university

Paula Nolan graduated in September from Maynooth University with a Higher Diploma in Human-Computer Interaction and User Experience achieving first-class honours. Previously employed as a software engineer with Eir, Paula ran her multi-award-winning 'Paula Nolan Photography' business for 11 years.

Paula decided to return to study during the Covid lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, firstly at the UX Design Institute, completing the Professional Diploma in UX Design achieving a 1:1 before going to Maynooth University.

Paula wishes to thank all of her clients at Paula Nolan Photography for their custom and loyalty over the years as she embarks on a new career in UX Design

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media