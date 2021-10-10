Offaly photographer starting new career after graduating with first-class honours

Offaly photographer embarking on new career after graduating from university
An Offaly photographer is embarking on a new career after graduating from university
Paula Nolan graduated in September from Maynooth University with a Higher Diploma in Human-Computer Interaction and User Experience achieving first-class honours. Previously employed as a software engineer with Eir, Paula ran her multi-award-winning 'Paula Nolan Photography' business for 11 years.
Paula decided to return to study during the Covid lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, firstly at the UX Design Institute, completing the Professional Diploma in UX Design achieving a 1:1 before going to Maynooth University.
Paula wishes to thank all of her clients at Paula Nolan Photography for their custom and loyalty over the years as she embarks on a new career in UX Design
'Slow down' - Gardai stop driverGardai stop driver near village Offaly village at almost twice the speed limit near village going 146kph in 80kph zone
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.