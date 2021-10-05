Search

05/10/2021

TOP STORIES: What's making the news in Offaly today?

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

It's been a busy day on the news front in Offaly, from the football championship semi-final draws to the Offaly projects in the National Development Plan. Here are the five stories making the headlines on www.offalyexpress.ie today, Tuesday, October 5:

Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, is expanding its manufacturing and development facility in Tullamore and announced a large number of jobs on Monday morning. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Multi-national company announces expansion of facility in Tullamore which will create up to 100 new jobs

The Offaly Senior and Senior B Football Championship semi-final draws were made on Monday evening, serving up some mouth-watering ties. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Fixtures made for Offaly football semi-finals

Attractive double bills for O'Connor Park

Contracts were announced today for a new state-of-the-art fire service training facility in Tullamore. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Contracts signed for 'state-of-the-art' fire service facility in Offaly

Irish Rail today apologised to a number of passengers who were left stranded at a train station in the county at the weekend after their bus transfer failed to turn up. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Iarnrod Eireann apologies to passengers left stranded at Offaly station

We took another photographic trip down memory lane today with a gallery of pictures from a fashion show in the Tullamore Court Hotel back in 2008. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

MEMORY LANE: Out and about at a Fashion Show in the Tullamore Court Hotel (2008)

