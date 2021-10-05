TOP STORIES: What's making the news in Offaly today?
It's been a busy day on the news front in Offaly, from the football championship semi-final draws to the Offaly projects in the National Development Plan. Here are the five stories making the headlines on www.offalyexpress.ie today, Tuesday, October 5:
Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, is expanding its manufacturing and development facility in Tullamore and announced a large number of jobs on Monday morning. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
The Offaly Senior and Senior B Football Championship semi-final draws were made on Monday evening, serving up some mouth-watering ties. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
Contracts were announced today for a new state-of-the-art fire service training facility in Tullamore. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
Irish Rail today apologised to a number of passengers who were left stranded at a train station in the county at the weekend after their bus transfer failed to turn up. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
We took another photographic trip down memory lane today with a gallery of pictures from a fashion show in the Tullamore Court Hotel back in 2008. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
People were left at Clara station last Saturday night when a bus transfer failed to appear (Photo Wikipedia)
