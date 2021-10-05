Search

Contracts signed for 'state-of-the-art' fire service facility in Offaly

Sharon Kennedy, Cllr Tony McCormack, Brendan Heaney, Clive Duke and Eoin O’Ceilleachair

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly County Council Fire & Rescue Service have signed contracts for a new state-of-the-art training and development facility in Tullamore.

The contracts were signed with Tobin Consulting Engineers for Design Consultancy Services.

The facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the Central Fire Station, Kilcruttin, Tullamore and will include an expanded drill yard, a drill tower and training support block along with provisions for confined space training and vehicle storage and will complement the existing Breathing Apparatus Training Centre.

Tobin’s will lead the Design Team which also includes; Kenny Lyons Associates Architects and Coffey Consulting Engineering, with the handover to Offaly County Council scheduled for the summer of 2023.

Offaly County Council Fire & Rescue Service has secured €900K in funding under the “Fire Service Capital Programme 2021-2025” for the development of the training centre which will provide facilities, not only for Offaly, but for Fire Authorities across the country.

The facility will allow for an extended range of courses to be delivered, including national QQI courses in Firefighter Skills, Breathing Apparatus, Pump Operations, Transportation and Hazardous Materials. The centre will be also utilised for the delivery of Officer Development courses as part of the Central Training Programme delivered nationally by the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management.

