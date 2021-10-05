Multi-national company announces expansion of facility in Tullamore which will create up to 100 new jobs

A multi-national company is set to create up to 100 new jobs in Tullamore as it expands its operation in the town.

Located in the IDA Business and Technology Park in Tullamore, Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, is expanding its manufacturing and development facility in Tullamore.

The expansion should significantly increase its capacity for producing veterinary monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) over time. These therapeutic biopharmaceuticals are the latest breakthroughs in animal medicine from Zoetis’ innovative pipeline of products.

The current Tullamore site supports development and manufacturing services across all phases of biopharmaceutical development and commercialization, including the manufacture of Solensia.

The expansion is planning, subject to approvals, to break ground in early 2022 and become fully operational by 2025. This investment will potentially create 80-100 new jobs over the next three years, with some roles beginning to phase in later this year. Currently, Zoetis employs approximately 90 highly skilled scientists and technicians on the Tullamore site, which became part of the Zoetis network when it acquired from Nexvet Biopharma in 2017.

“We’re proud to strengthen our presence in Tullamore. We have had great success with the current high-quality manufacturing site and the experienced workforce already operating there,” said Roman Trawicki, Zoetis Executive Vice President and President, Global Manufacturing and Supply. “This expansion will augment our manufacturing footprint and leverage existing expertise to further diversity our manufacturing network and increase capacity for monoclonal antibodies, an area of tremendous growth for Zoetis.”

The announcement was welcomed by the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD who said, “The decision of Zoetis to further extend its footprint here and expand its Tullamore facility is really fantastic news and a testament to the existing team. The Midlands has a wealth of talent to draw from and I wish the company the very best with this latest development.”

The planned expansion of the existing Zoetis facility in Tullamore will strengthen and diversify the Zoetis global manufacturing and supply network, enabling it to meet growing commercial demand and support future growth in veterinary biopharmaceuticals. This class of therapy includes some of Zoetis’ flagship biopharmaceutical products, such as Cytopoint®, Librela®, and Solensia®. Cytopoint®, the first monoclonal antibody for use in animals, targets and neutralizes itch for dogs with allergic or atopic dermatitis, while Librela®, and Solensia® help alleviate osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats, respectively.

“This site has undergone significant investment and development since 2017. In preparation for the commercial launch of Solensia, Zoetis invested in the site to scale our manufacturing process to meet demand and has grown the team accordingly,” said Conor O’Dea, Site Lead, who has managed the site for 20 years.

“With the high concentration of biologic manufacturing sites in the area and the skilled Irish workforce, we have built a strong team with extensive experience in all aspects of biopharmaceuticals manufacture, process development, Quality, Engineering and Supply Chain – and we look forward to developing it further with this investment. The expansion will offer current and future employees tremendous experience and career opportunities."

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation​, Robert Troy, T.D., welcomed the announcement: “I am delighted that Zoetis is to expand its already impressive operation in Tullamore. This is a very welcome announcement for the local and wider Midland’s region and demonstrates that the Midlands has the skills, talent, people, and connectivity that will enable companies like Zoetis to embed and grow its operations here. Regional job creation is a key priority of this Government and by putting down deeper roots in the region, I’m sure Zoetis will generate substantial spin-off economic benefits to the region.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Zoetis on the expansion of its Irish operation is welcome. This biotech facility by the world’s leading veterinary medicines company adds another globally established name to the significant and growing cluster of biopharma companies operating in Ireland which sees substantial investment annually in Biopharma R&D by IDA client companies. This expansion demonstrates Zoetis’ confidence in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the Midlands and exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment in regional locations."

Additionally, the Tullamore expansion builds on Zoetis’ current operations in Ireland, which includes commercial offices and manufacturing sites, employing more than 450 people. The company’s Cherrywood Dublin office is the headquarters for its International Commercial Operations and Global Manufacturing and Supply organizations as well as the home of local commercial operations for Ireland. In addition to Tullamore, Zoetis has two manufacturing sites in Ireland that play critical roles in its manufacturing network. The product mix from the Zoetis active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing site in Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow supports many Zoetis flagship products, and the Tallaght facility is the sole manufacturer of the market-leading teat sealant, Boviseal, which exports to over 80 markets around the world.

“I am delighted to see Zoetis continue to expand its presence in Ireland, supporting a thriving animal health industry here and helping to advance animal care around the world,” said Roy Geary, General Manager, Zoetis Ireland. “The expansion of Tullamore will build on our existing Irish commercial and manufacturing operations in Dublin, Rathdrum and Tallaght and support not only our Irish veterinarians and livestock producers, but also our customers and partners in more than 100 countries around the world where we market our products.”