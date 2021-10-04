Search

04/10/2021

Offaly even ages and junior Cross Country Championships

Ruby Stueven 1st, Imelda Lambe 2nd and Emily Cunningham 3rd with their U18 medals at the Offaly Cross Country championships

Kevin Corrigan

THE Offaly juvenile county cross country championships got off to a terrific start on Sunday with the Even Ages competitions in Coolderry. Directed by Juvenile Coach, Tom Godley and hosted by Ballyskenach Ac it was wonderful to see the performances of these younger athletes and the imposing Covid restraints finally dissipating to allow such events.

Offaly Athletics and Race Director Seamus Hoyne thank all who attended and co operated with the smooth running of the event today – athletes, parents and officials ensured a safe and enjoyable morning. A special thanks to Tom Parland who kindly offered the use of his land for the championships.

It was a gorgeous sunny morning, dry underfoot, a great course at Coolderry with juveniles from Ballyskenach AC, Ferbane AC, Edenderry Ac, Birr Ac, Clara AC & Tullamore Harriers taking part.

Well done to all.

 

RESULTS

U10 GIRLS – 1000m

1st Grace Connolly Tullamore Harriers

2nd Audrey Evans Edenderry

3rd Matilda Cusack Tullamore Harriers

4th Siobhan Shanahan Ballyskenach

5th Alicia Holton Tullamore Harriers

6th Alice Cunningham Tullamore Harriers

7th Roisin Loughnane Birr

8th Emmie Farrelly Edenderry

9th Nia Grace Kelly Tullamore Harriers

10th Eabha O’Meara Birr

11th Poppy Dunne Tullamore Harriers

12th Cliona Walsh Tullamore Harriers

13th Ciara Brereton Ballyskenach

14th Emily Egan Ballyskenach

15th Iseult Lawlor Tullamore Harriers

16th Sophie Gallagher Tullamore Harriers

17th Rachel Brereton Ballyskenach

18th Holly Larkin Tullamore Harriers

U10 BOYS – 1000m

1st Shane Cummins Birr

2nd TJ Breslin Ballyskenach

3rd Cian McLoughlin Ballyskenach

4th A. Kelly Ferbane

5th Mark Horodetskyy Tullamore Harriers

6th Andrew Delaney Ballyskenach

7th Billy Comerford Ballyskenach

8th Liam Bracken Tullamore Harriers

9th Layton Buckley Ferbane

10th Dylan Breen Ballyskenach

U12 GIRLS – 1500m

1st Adelyn Walsh Tullamore Harriers

2nd Maeve Duffy Tullamore Harriers

3rd Mia Gallagher Tullamore Harriers

4th Ailish Walsh Tullamore Harriers

5th Andrea Evans Edenderry

6th Solomiya Horodetska Tullamore Harriers

7th Alice Bairead Tullamore Harriers

8th Elise Cusack Tullamore Harriers

9th Clodagh Shaw Tullamore Harriers

10th Roisin Cotter Tullamore Harriers

11th Alice Murray Birr

12th Ruby McNally Tullamore Harriers

13th Saoirse Hoyne Ballyskenach

14th Ellen O’Donovan Tullamore Harriers

15th Emma Flannery Ballyskenach

16th Anna Tierney Ballyskenach

17th Jessica Dooley Tullamore Harriers

18th Mollie King Birr

19th Chloe McGowan Tullamore Harriers

20th Jessica Murphy Tullamore Harriers

21s t Saoirse O’Meara Birr

22nd Ada Davis Flynn Tullamore Harriers

23rd Laura Brereton Ballyskenach

U12 BOYS – 1500m

1st Darragh MonaghanTullamore Harriers

2nd Tom EnrightBirr

3rd Dylan BuckleyFerbane

4th Clyde BuckleyFerbane

5th Hugh PlunkettBirr

6th Sean RyanTullamore Harriers

7th Kyle ConnollyBallyskenach

8th Patrick ComerfordBallyskenach

9th Patrick ByrneBallyskenach

U14 GIRLS – 2500m

1st Niamh Garvey Tullamore Harriers

2nd Eabhadh Multaney Kelly Tullamore Harriers

3rd Aoibhe Moore Tullamore Harriers

4th Kara Daly Tullamore Harriers

5th Saoirse Murtagh Tullamore Harriers

6th Grace Foran Edenderry

7th Eva Rose Kelly Tullamore Harriers

8th Rachel Donagher Tullamore Harriers

9th Monika Stopka Tullamore Harriers

U14 BOYS – 2500m

1st Conor Murtagh Tullamore Harriers

2nd Darragh Stewart Tullamore Harriers

3rd Liam York Tullamore Harriers

4th Jack Cunningham Tullamore Harriers

5th Tomas Murray Birr

U16 GIRLS – 3000m

1st Andrea Ryan Tullamore Harriers

2nd Sinead Walsh Tullamore Harriers

3rd Jane Maher Tullamore Harriers

4th Rachel Donegan Tullamore Harriers

5th Polly Duffy Tullamore Harriers

U16 BOYS – 3000m

1st Luke Mahon Tullamore Harriers

2nd Darragh Hoyne Ballyskenach

3rd Harry Kearney Tullamore Harriers

U18 GIRLS – 3500m

1st Ruby Stueven Tullamore Harriers

2nd Imelda Lambe Tullamore Harriers

3rd Emily Cunningham Tullamore Harriers

U18 BOYS – 3500m

1st Luke Duffy Tullamore Harriers

2nd Tom Perry Birr

3rd Jack Donegan Tullamore Harriers

4th Patrick O’Meara Birr

JUNIOR MEN

1st Cian Law Tullamore Harriers

2nd Darragh Carroll Tullamore Harriers

3rd Oran Buckley Ferbane

4th Adam Tyrell Clara

