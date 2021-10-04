Offaly even ages and junior Cross Country Championships

Ruby Stueven 1st, Imelda Lambe 2nd and Emily Cunningham 3rd with their U18 medals at the Offaly Cross Country championships
THE Offaly juvenile county cross country championships got off to a terrific start on Sunday with the Even Ages competitions in Coolderry. Directed by Juvenile Coach, Tom Godley and hosted by Ballyskenach Ac it was wonderful to see the performances of these younger athletes and the imposing Covid restraints finally dissipating to allow such events.
Offaly Athletics and Race Director Seamus Hoyne thank all who attended and co operated with the smooth running of the event today – athletes, parents and officials ensured a safe and enjoyable morning. A special thanks to Tom Parland who kindly offered the use of his land for the championships.
It was a gorgeous sunny morning, dry underfoot, a great course at Coolderry with juveniles from Ballyskenach AC, Ferbane AC, Edenderry Ac, Birr Ac, Clara AC & Tullamore Harriers taking part.
Well done to all.
RESULTS
U10 GIRLS – 1000m
1st Grace Connolly Tullamore Harriers
2nd Audrey Evans Edenderry
3rd Matilda Cusack Tullamore Harriers
4th Siobhan Shanahan Ballyskenach
5th Alicia Holton Tullamore Harriers
6th Alice Cunningham Tullamore Harriers
7th Roisin Loughnane Birr
8th Emmie Farrelly Edenderry
9th Nia Grace Kelly Tullamore Harriers
10th Eabha O’Meara Birr
11th Poppy Dunne Tullamore Harriers
12th Cliona Walsh Tullamore Harriers
13th Ciara Brereton Ballyskenach
14th Emily Egan Ballyskenach
15th Iseult Lawlor Tullamore Harriers
16th Sophie Gallagher Tullamore Harriers
17th Rachel Brereton Ballyskenach
18th Holly Larkin Tullamore Harriers
U10 BOYS – 1000m
1st Shane Cummins Birr
2nd TJ Breslin Ballyskenach
3rd Cian McLoughlin Ballyskenach
4th A. Kelly Ferbane
5th Mark Horodetskyy Tullamore Harriers
6th Andrew Delaney Ballyskenach
7th Billy Comerford Ballyskenach
8th Liam Bracken Tullamore Harriers
9th Layton Buckley Ferbane
10th Dylan Breen Ballyskenach
U12 GIRLS – 1500m
1st Adelyn Walsh Tullamore Harriers
2nd Maeve Duffy Tullamore Harriers
3rd Mia Gallagher Tullamore Harriers
4th Ailish Walsh Tullamore Harriers
5th Andrea Evans Edenderry
6th Solomiya Horodetska Tullamore Harriers
7th Alice Bairead Tullamore Harriers
8th Elise Cusack Tullamore Harriers
9th Clodagh Shaw Tullamore Harriers
10th Roisin Cotter Tullamore Harriers
11th Alice Murray Birr
12th Ruby McNally Tullamore Harriers
13th Saoirse Hoyne Ballyskenach
14th Ellen O’Donovan Tullamore Harriers
15th Emma Flannery Ballyskenach
16th Anna Tierney Ballyskenach
17th Jessica Dooley Tullamore Harriers
18th Mollie King Birr
19th Chloe McGowan Tullamore Harriers
20th Jessica Murphy Tullamore Harriers
21s t Saoirse O’Meara Birr
22nd Ada Davis Flynn Tullamore Harriers
23rd Laura Brereton Ballyskenach
U12 BOYS – 1500m
1st Darragh MonaghanTullamore Harriers
2nd Tom EnrightBirr
3rd Dylan BuckleyFerbane
4th Clyde BuckleyFerbane
5th Hugh PlunkettBirr
6th Sean RyanTullamore Harriers
7th Kyle ConnollyBallyskenach
8th Patrick ComerfordBallyskenach
9th Patrick ByrneBallyskenach
U14 GIRLS – 2500m
1st Niamh Garvey Tullamore Harriers
2nd Eabhadh Multaney Kelly Tullamore Harriers
3rd Aoibhe Moore Tullamore Harriers
4th Kara Daly Tullamore Harriers
5th Saoirse Murtagh Tullamore Harriers
6th Grace Foran Edenderry
7th Eva Rose Kelly Tullamore Harriers
8th Rachel Donagher Tullamore Harriers
9th Monika Stopka Tullamore Harriers
U14 BOYS – 2500m
1st Conor Murtagh Tullamore Harriers
2nd Darragh Stewart Tullamore Harriers
3rd Liam York Tullamore Harriers
4th Jack Cunningham Tullamore Harriers
5th Tomas Murray Birr
U16 GIRLS – 3000m
1st Andrea Ryan Tullamore Harriers
2nd Sinead Walsh Tullamore Harriers
3rd Jane Maher Tullamore Harriers
4th Rachel Donegan Tullamore Harriers
5th Polly Duffy Tullamore Harriers
U16 BOYS – 3000m
1st Luke Mahon Tullamore Harriers
2nd Darragh Hoyne Ballyskenach
3rd Harry Kearney Tullamore Harriers
U18 GIRLS – 3500m
1st Ruby Stueven Tullamore Harriers
2nd Imelda Lambe Tullamore Harriers
3rd Emily Cunningham Tullamore Harriers
U18 BOYS – 3500m
1st Luke Duffy Tullamore Harriers
2nd Tom Perry Birr
3rd Jack Donegan Tullamore Harriers
4th Patrick O’Meara Birr
JUNIOR MEN
1st Cian Law Tullamore Harriers
2nd Darragh Carroll Tullamore Harriers
3rd Oran Buckley Ferbane
4th Adam Tyrell Clara
