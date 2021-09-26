All weekend's Offaly GAA results

Offaly GAA
It was a busy weekend for Offaly GAA with games in the Senior B and Intermediate Hurlijng Championships and the Minor Football Championship among others.
Here are all the results to hand
Senior Hurling Championship
Birr 0-10 0-11Belmont
Coolderry 1-15 3-12 St Rynagh's
Kinnitty 0-17 1-12 Seir Kieran
Ballinamere 0-17 0-15 Drumcullen
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-20 0-16 Shinrone
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 3
Clodiagh Gaels 4-24 0-22 Lusmagh
Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-18 3-10 Shinrone
Tullamore 0-22 0-19 Clara
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Shamrocks 1-21 0-16 Birr
Coolderry 1-18 1-19 Seir Kieran
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Belmont 2-23 2-12 Kinnitty
Carrig Riverstown 0-20 0-12 St Rynaghs
Junior Hurling Championship Round 3
Clodiagh Gaels 2-14 0-8 Gracefield
Coolderry 2-15 1-15 Edenderry
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Belmont 3-9 2-12 Crinkill
Minor Football Championship Group 1 Round 3
Ballinamere/Durrow 1-10 2-7 Rhode Og
St Manchans 1-9 0-13 Clara
Minor Football Championship Group 2 Round 3
Cloghan 1-13 4-15 St Vincent's
Minor Football Championship Group 3 Round 3
St Broughan's 2-7 4-8 Na Fianna
Minor Football Championship Group 4 Round 3
Edenderry 4-11 1-5 Shamrocks
U15 Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Birr 10-14 2-7 Gracefield
Shamrocks 3-10 3-12 Coolderry
U13 Football Championship Semi Final
An Tulach Mhor 3-10 4-10 Ferbane/Belmont
St Vincent's 2-22 0-4 Clara
U13 B Football Competition Semi Final
Cloghan 5-16 1-20 St Broughan's
U13 B Football Competition Semi Final
Edenderry 2-11 4-14 Rhode Og
U13 Football Competition C Semi final
Tullamore 5-15 3-5 Ferbane/Belmont
U13 Football Competition D Semi Final
Gracefield 9-16 5-7 St Vincent's
