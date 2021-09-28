Offaly company to have its award-winning product showcased in Irish supermarket

An Offaly based food producer will have its top quality product showcased in a leading supermarket in the coming weeks.

‘Feighery's Farm’, an Offaly based beetroot juice manufacturer, has been chosen from 290 Food Academy suppliers and will be showcased in SuperValu stores nationwide across a three-week period from last week.

The company is part of SuperValu’s Food Academy programme that is run in conjunction with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Office. Feighery’s Farm will have their products on sale in SuperValu stores around the country.

Feighery’s Farm Irish Homegrown Beetroot Juice was founded by Anne Marie Feighery in 2019 after she discovered there was no Irish beetroot juice available and the only option for the Irish consumer was to drink imported versions from the UK and Germany. Feighery’s Farm is a family run business and the beetroot for the juice is grown pesticide-free on the family farm in the heart of Ireland.

This award-winning antioxidant and nutrient rich juice is made from homegrown pesticide-free Offaly Beetroot and Tipperary apples sourced locally. It is naturally sweet with no added sugar offering a natural and energising way to boost your health and wellbeing.

Anne Marie Feighery, Founder, Feighery’s Farm, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to sell our products in SuperValu stores around the country. The Food Academy provided the opportunity to showcase my product with confidence with Ireland's leading grocery retailer. SuperValu’s large and faithful customer base meanwhile has grown our sales and business considerably since then and this distribution will be huge for us. Going into SuperValu stores nationwide is very exciting and extremely encouraging that SuperValu has put their faith behind my product and brand. It will allow me to reach a wider customer base and increase awareness of an Irish made juice that offers multiple health benefits. SuperValu promoting my juice as part of The Food Academy is instrumental in helping me achieve this goal.”

Carmel Biggane, Food Academy Manager, SuperValu, said: “The Food Academy programme was designed to help small businesses through their journey from start-up to getting their products on our shelves. We believe in supporting local Irish producers and are incredibly proud to have helped so many local producers through the years. This nationwide distribution is a testament to the benefits of the Food Academy programme and the high standard of companies the programme continues to support. We are really looking forward to seeing these great products on SuperValu shelves around the country.”

The Food Academy programme currently supports 290 Irish food and drink producers, including 140 female entrepreneurs, making their products available 52 weeks of the year. In 2020, there was a 15% growth in SuperValu Food Academy sales, with participants delivering earning €28m in retail sales.

In its eighth year, Food Academy is a unique food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs). Participants in the programme receive training in food safety, market research and branding, marketing, finance, sustainability and business development.