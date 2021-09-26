Ballinamere get first win of championship while Drumcullen’s wait goes on

Having dominated for long spells, Ballinamere had to endure some nervy closing minutes before recording their first win in the championship against Drumcullen in O’Connor Park this afternoon.

Molloy Environmental Offaly Senior HC

Ballinamere 0-17

Drumcullen 0-15

Ballinamere didn’t make their first half dominance tell as much as they could have. That was particularly thanks to Padraic Cashin who pulled off two good saves to deny Brian Duignan and Mike O’Brien, saving both their efforts from close range.

In that period, Drumcullen were relying on the accuracy of Conor Gath from placed balls as he accounted for 5 of their 6 scores.

Their only point from play was a good effort from John Murray who cut inside and shot over after a great pass from Padraic Guinan.

Ballinamere could count on the accurate Brian Duignan also, as he tapped over their first three points before Sam Bourke added their first point from play with a great long-range effort, five minutes into the half. John Murphy added three good points in that first half, with Joe Maher weighing in with two.

However, in that period, Ballinamere were probably worth more than the 0-10 to 0-6 lead they had at the interval.

And it was pretty much a similar story in the second half with both sides reliant on free taking from Duignan for Ballinamere and Gath for Drumcullen.

Colm Gath had proved more influential when he had the right supply while from play for Ballinamere, John Murphy also weighed in with four points from play.

The game was badly in need of a goal to ignite as a contest, but it never arrived.

In the closing minutes Drumcullen had whittled the lead down to a single point in injury time when Conor Gath sent over another free and it looked like Ballinamere might be punished for not making the most of their chances.

Fittingly, Brian Duignan would have the final say when Ballinamere put pressure on the Drumcullen defence and he punished a free for over-carrying with the last action of the game.

Scorers:

Ballinamere: Brian Duignan 0-9 (8 frees, 1 65), John Murphy 0-4, Joe Maher 0-2, Aaron Maher and Sam Bourke 0-1 each.

Drumcullen: Conor Gath 0-10 (9 frees, 1 65), Colm Gath 0-4, John Murray 0-1.

Ballinamere: Mark Troy; Jack Fogarty, Chris McDonald, David Magner; Sam Bourke, Ciaran Burke, Gerry Spollen; Ross Ravenhill, Kevin McDermott; Mike O’Brien, Brian Duignan, Sean Duginan; Cormac Spollen, John Murphy, Joe Maher. Subs: Aaron Maher for Sean Duignan (42 mins), Ciaran Guinan for Cormac Spollen (44 mins), Ronan Cleary for Kevin McDermott (55 mins).

Drumcullen: Padraic Cashin; Donal Mahon, Donal Guinan, Barry O’Meara; John Cashin, Raymond Gath, Danny Maher; Kevin Fleury, Ciaran Guinan; Mark Kennedy Jnr, Dermot Gath, Padraic Guinan; John Murray, Colm Gath, Conor Gath. Subs: Sean Hynes for Donal Mahon (inj – 50 mins), Stephen Hanrahan for Padraic Guinan (57 mins

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels).