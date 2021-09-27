Prime farm land on edge of Offaly village going up for auction
Prime farm land on the edge of an Offaly village is going up for auction
Matt Dunne Auctioneer has been instructed by the representatives of the late Melvie O’Rourke to sell 32 acres of prime agricultural land at Ballydownan, Geashill.
This compact holding has extensive road frontage onto the Cloneygowan/ Portarlington road (R420) and would ideally suit a once off house subject to obtaining the necessary planning from OCC. Mains water and electricity are close by.
The land is currently divided into two fields of cereals and grass. The land is being sold by public auction on Tuesday October 12 at 3pm in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard.
The guide price is €300,000 or €9,375 per acre. All interested parties must register with the Auctioneers office beforehand.
