Possible buyer lined up for former hotel in Offaly

27/09/2021

A possible buyer has been lined up for a former hotel in Offaly

Cllr Clare Claffey has revealed that there's a possible buyer of the former Royal Shannon Hotel in Banagher.

Cllr Claffey told the September monthly meeting of Birr Municipal District that a deposit has been received from the potential new owner, and the process to close the sale is now underway.

“I have continuously engaged with the Council at the highest level,” commented Cllr Claffey, “to ensure that this vacant site and others in the town are not left to rack and ruin.

“I am aggressively making the case on behalf of the people of Banagher that Offaly County Council needs to provide a plan and investment for the town of Banagher.”

Stephane Duclot, Director of Services, said the design of a masterplan for the rehabilitation and improvement of Banagher marina and environs is well underway. He said this masterplan will include the Royal Shannon Hotel, a fine building which unfortunately has become an eyesore since it closed down some years ago.

“The negative visual impact of the hotel is a problem for the town, no doubt,” he said.

He added that Offaly County Council was successful in its application for funding to the Department of Rural and Community Development, Rural Regeneration and Development Fund under Project Ireland 2040 for a number of regeneration projects in Banagher town. He said an Architectural and Tourism Master Plan for Banagher Marina and its Environs is being developed.

