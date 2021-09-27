JOBS ALERT - Tullamore hotel hiring for a number of positions
A Tullamore hotel is looking to hire staff for a number of positions.
The Tullamore Court Hotel is hiring for the following positions.
* Night Manager
* Brasserie Manager
* Accounts Technician
* Maintenance Assistant
* Accommodation Assistants
* Kitchen Porter
* Bartenders
* Banqueting Assistants
To apply for any of the positions, email hr@tullamorecourthotel.ie
