Man appears in court on alleged charges of rape and sexual assault in Midlands
A man facing charges of alleged sexual assault and rape at an address in the Midlands has had his case adjourned.
The case was adjourned to November 18 to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Laois on dates between May 1 to September 2016.
Reporting restrictions were imposed.
