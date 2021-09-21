WATCH: Niall McNamee's brilliant hat-trick for Rhode against Ferbane on Sunday

After more than 20 years and countless crucial scores for Rhode and Offaly, Niall McNamee showed on Sunday that he is still at the top of his game.
In a showdown with Ferbane in O'Connor Park, he scored an incredible 3-8 to help Rhode to a 4-12 to 3-3 win.
Sit back and enjoy his hat-trick from Sunday's game.
For some top players, form is temporary, but class is permanent.— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) September 20, 2021
For Niall McNamee, form is permanent, and class is permanent.
Three more goals for @RhodeGAA in the Offaly SFC on Sunday & after all those years, a record personal tally of 3-8
Full game:https://t.co/4wORTHvMXA pic.twitter.com/hs4J7QKgmy
