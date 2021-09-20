Search

20/09/2021

WATCH: Offaly U20 star scores stunning goal for club in senior championship

While Niall McNamee grabbed a lot of headlines at the weekend for his 3-8 scoring haul against Ferbane in the Offaly Senior Football Championship, elsewhere young Jack Bryant was scoring a stunning goal for Shamrocks.

Shamrocks secured passage to the quarter-finals and Offaly's U20 All-Ireland final goal hero Jack Bryant popped up once again with a crucial green flag, this time for his club.

Jack navigated his way through the Bracknagh rearguard and improvised his finish when he found himself short of room near the small square. 

The young forward scored 1-1 in as Shamrocks beat Bracknagh on a 1-11 to 1-8 scoreline.

Niall McNamee shows age is just a number with 3-8 for Rhode in championship

Relieved Shamrocks book quarter-final berth with improved second half display

