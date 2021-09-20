WATCH: Offaly U20 star scores stunning goal for club in senior championship
While Niall McNamee grabbed a lot of headlines at the weekend for his 3-8 scoring haul against Ferbane in the Offaly Senior Football Championship, elsewhere young Jack Bryant was scoring a stunning goal for Shamrocks.
Shamrocks secured passage to the quarter-finals and Offaly's U20 All-Ireland final goal hero Jack Bryant popped up once again with a crucial green flag, this time for his club.
To borrow a phrase from @SportTG4, "scór den scoth ag Jack Bryant"— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) September 20, 2021
The Offaly U20 star was on target for @shamrocksgaa against Bracknagh yesterday in the Offaly Senior Football Championship https://t.co/4wORTHvMXA pic.twitter.com/UudS1KM8FL
Jack navigated his way through the Bracknagh rearguard and improvised his finish when he found himself short of room near the small square.
The young forward scored 1-1 in as Shamrocks beat Bracknagh on a 1-11 to 1-8 scoreline.
