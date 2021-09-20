Search

20/09/2021

Motorist on road into Offaly town caught at double the speed limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Gardaí have arrested a motorist who was going more than twice the speed limit over the weekend.

According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, a Divisional Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks at Ardkill in the Carbury area, not far from the Offaly town of Edenderry. 

The Unit detected a motorist travelling at 172kmh in an 80kmh zone travelling from Enfield in the direction of Edenderry.

It has been confirmed that the motorist was arrested for dangerous driving and has been charged to appear in court.

Garda Traffic have since appealed for motorists to slow down on the roads.

