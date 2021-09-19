Nothing to chose between Tullamore and Edenderry in battle of the towns

A draw game was enough to see Tullamore come out on top as winners of Group 2 of this years Tullamore Court Hotel Senior football championship where they will join fellow parish side Durrow in the semi final stages.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship group 2 round 3

Tullamore 0-15

Edenderry 2-9

Tullamore will look back on this game as one they certainly should have won but a battling Edenderry never gave up and super sub Alex Kenny rescued a draw for the Reds deep into stoppage time which ensured his side a quarter final date with Ferbane in two weeks time.

It was Tullamore who started off the brightest as they raced into an early three point to no score lead with Kevin O’Brien, Cormac Egan and Luke Egan all pointing before Sean Doyle got Edenderry off the mark with a pointed free after a fine Eoin Dunne run. O’Brien and Harry Plunkett extended the Blues lead to four at the water break.

Cian Farrell scored two nice scores either side of a fine Ciaran Egan point before two Luke Plunkett scores and a Johnny Moloney free gave Tullamore a five point lead at the half time mark, 0-9 to 0-4.

The third quarter was a lively affair as 1-1 from Farrell and a Doyle free left the minimum between the sides. The two Egan’s, Luke and Ciaran (no relation) pushed Tullamore back out in front before Ciaran Farrell fisted a Cian Farrell 45” past Corey White to level matters heading into the final quarter.

Aaron Leavy and Kenny exchanged scores before Ciaran Farrell gave the Reds the lead for the first time in the game as the clock headed towards injury time. Two scores in a row from Mickey Brazil and a Moloney free looked to have given Tullamore the win but a monster effort from Kenny ensured a draw.

Scorers-:

Tullamore- Kevin O’Brien, Luke Egan, Ciaran Egan, Luke Plunkett, Aaron Leavy and Johnny Moloney 2f, (0-2 each) Cormac Egan, Harry Plunkett and Mickey Brazil 0-1 each

Edenderry-: Cian Farrell 1-3 (1m, 1f), Ciaran Farrell 1-2, Sean Doyle 0-2f, Alex Kenny 0-2

Teams:

Tullamore-: Corey White; Ciaran Burnes, Declan Hogan, Michael Feeney; Kevin O’Brien, Johnny Moloney, John Furlong; Mickey Brazil, Aaron Leavy; Harry Plunkett, Diarmuid Egan, Ciaran Egan; Luke Egan, Luke Plunkett, Cormac Egan Subs: Shane Dooley for Furlong (ht), Paul McConway for Feeney (57), Pauric Brazil for L. Plunkett inj (64)

Edenderry-: Laughlin Walsh; Eoin Dunne, Sean Pender, Lee Pearson; David Hanlon, David Brady, Stephen Guing; Richie Dalton, David Moloney; Rory Egan, Jordan Hayes, Ciaran Farrell; Mark Abbott, Sean Doyle, Cian Farrell Subs: Colm Byrne for Moloney (38), Alex Kenny for Abbott (41), Liam Farrell for Brady inj (55).

Referee Paurig Gallagher.