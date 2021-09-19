Search

19/09/2021

Plans being finalised for 'out of this world' new school in Offaly

Plans being finalised for 'out of this world' new school in Offaly

The existing Oaklands Community College, Edenderry

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Plans will soon be submitted to Offaly County Council for the construction of a new secondary school in Edenderry.

That's according to one local councillor, Fine Gael's Noel Cribbin, who recently met with the principal of the existing Oaklands Community College, Brian Kehoe.

He said: "I called into Oakland’s College today and got a glimpse of the new architect's plans for the new build."

He described the plans as "absolutely out of this world," adding that the structure will be "a huge positive addition to Edenderry."

"Brian [Principal] informed me that a planning application will be shortly submitted to Offaly County Council and fingers crossed that all goes well/

There are hopes locally that the building can begin next year with an estimated build time of two years.

The new school will be built adjacent to Dunnes Stores in the town on the site of an unfinished hotel which will be knocked to facilitate the works. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media