Search

19/09/2021

Jubilant Durrow in semi-final as Cappincur face relegation dogfight

Jubilant Durrow in semi-final as Cappincur face relegation dogfight

Micheal Mooney was on song for Durrow against Cappincur

Reporter:

Reporter

DURROW surpassed their wildest dreams when they booked their place in the Offaly Senior Football Championship semi-finals on Sunday evening in Ballinagar.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship group 1 round 3

Durrow 1-13
Cappincur 0-11

While the win over Cappincur that secured their last four spot was fully anticipated, no one could have predicted that Durrow would top group 1 and claim the automatic semi-final berth at the start of the year. They did need Rhode to do them a favour by beating Ferbane and that duly happened – a win for Ferbane could have deprived them of top spot on scoring difference.

A sensational first round win over champions Rhode followed by a draw against Ferbane laid the ground work and put them in the happy position of knowing that a win against Cappincur would put them in top place.

At the start of the season, most people would have expected this to be a quarter-final/relegation battle but the reality was entirely different. Durrow were already assured of a quarter-final place before throw in while Cappincur could not avoid the relegation play off – Cappincur will play Bracknagh in that play off.

It has been an excellent season for Durrow and while they are still championship outsiders, they are now only one game from a county final and are dark horses. They have an exciting young team and they showed the way they have improved with the way they answered all questions here.

Cappincur, fighting for their pride, started brightly and scored the first three points but it all went downhill for them after this. Durrow hit back with 1-7 without reply with Micheal Mooney outstanding as he dictated the flow of play. A Terry Byrne goal in the 22nd minute really put them in the driving seat and Durrow went onto lead by 1-9 to 0-7 at half time.

That five point margin was still between the teams at the end. While Cappincur battled hard, they never looked like getting there. Peter Daly led their attack with six points, two from play, but in truth, Durrow coasted home in the second half and weren't in real danger at any stage.

Scorers – Durrow: Micheál Mooney 0-4, Kevin McDermott 0-3 (1f), Terry Byrne 1-0, B O’Rorke 0-2 (1f), John Murphy, Gerry Spollen, Brian Duignan and Bobby O’Dea 0-1 each. Cappincur: Peter Daly 0-6 (4fs), Bill Carroll 0-2, Eoin Carroll (1f), Ger Treacy (1f) and Sean Courtney (1f) 0-1 each.

Durrow: Stephen Fitzgerald; Mike McDermott, Ciaran Burke, Mark Hughes; David Magner, Gerry Spollen, Jack O’Brien; Bobby O’Dea, Brian Geraghty; Micheál Mooney, Barry O’Rorke, Terry Byrne; John Murphy, Kevin McDermott, Dan Wyer. Subs: Oisin Cusack for Hughes, Brian Duignan for Geraghty and Jack Fogarty for O’Rorke (all 40 min), Ross Ravenhill for Byrne (44 min), Joe Maher for Wyer (50 min).

Cappincur: Lauraun Ryan; Tommy Leavy, Sean Graham, Eoghan Hickey; PJ Daly, Diarmuid Carroll, Brion Carroll; Eoin Carroll, Jason Gethings; David Carroll, Bill Carroll, Kevin Minnock; Cathal Brennan, Ger Treacy, Peter Daly. Subs: Hugh Treacy for Leavy (29 min), Sean Courtney for Gethings (35 min, injured), Ollie Hayes for Hickey (43 min), Ciaran Farrell for D Carroll (55 min).

Referee – Marius Stones (Clara)

Hat-trick hero Niall McNamee rolls back the years to secure second place for Rhode

Relieved Shamrocks book quarter-final berth with improved second half display

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media