Tullamore District Court told 'excited' driver forgot to insure new car

Tullamore court told driver forgot to insure new car
A MAN was so excited following the purchase of a new car that he forgot to insure it, last Monday’s sitting of Tullamore District Court heard.
Igor Parcheta, (23) 59, Ardleigh Park, Mullingar, Westmeath, was stopped on the N52 at Arden, Tullamore by Garda James Cullinan, on January 24, 2021, Judge Catherine Staines learned.
His solicitor told the court the accused was changing cars and was returning home.
In the excitement of the new car he forgot to get insurance.
Judge Staines fined Mr Parcheta €200.
She told him she wouldn’t disqualify him on this occasion.
