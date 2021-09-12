Cases of Covid-19 increasing in one area of Offaly but falling elsewhere in the county

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that new cases have risen marginally in one area in the county however there has a slight decrease in the other two areas.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from August 24 to September 6.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has dropped this week in the Tullamore Area after increasing significantly last week. However the Tullamore Area still has the highest number of new cases in the county. There were 169 new cases reported this week compared to just 182 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has dropped to 579.6 cases per 100,000 from 624.2 cases per 100,000 last week.

The Edenderry Area has also seen an increase in new cases this week. There were 138 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 130 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 591.6 cases per 100,000 up from 557.3 cases per 100,000 last week.

The Birr Area has seen a slight drop in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 77 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 80 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has now dropped to 302.2 cases per 100,000.

There are currently 11 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital.