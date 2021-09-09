Search

09/09/2021

Ireland on alert as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning

Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning for Tipperary

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning set to last until 9pm this evening.

The warning applies to 22 counties nationwide for all of Connacht and Leinster, Tipperary, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, and Waterford.

The UK Met Office's warning for the six counties of Northern Ireland says that heavy showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places and disrupt travel and despite the heavy rain forecast, temperatures will remain high today and into tomorrow.

Met Éireann forecasts that the days ahead will be cooler and a littler fresher but becoming somewhat more settled over the weekend and into next week.

