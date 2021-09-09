Search

09/09/2021

Two people appear in Tullamore court accused of money laundering at Credit Unions in Offaly

Chefs appear in Tullamore court after being arrested at Covid-19 checkpoint

LEGAL aid was granted to two people accused of money laundering at Credit Unions in Edenderry and Birr after Tullamore District Court heard accounts had been frozen.

Christopher McDonagh and Marilyn McDonagh, both aged 26 and both with an address at 16A Stonebridge Park, Rochfortbridge, were sent for trial at the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on December 7 next.

Christopher McDonagh is accused of money laundering at Croi Laighean Credit Union, O'Connell Square, Edenderry on various dates in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Marilyn McDonagh is accused of money laundering at Croi Laighean Credit Union on various dates in 2019 and 2020.

In addition, Ms McDonagh faces a charge of money laundering at Birr Credit Union between June 4 and December 10, 2020.

Following evidence of service of a book of evidence on both defendants by Garda Stacey O'Brien, Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the DPP had directed they be sent for trial. The State had no objection to bail.

Suzanne Dooner, BL (instructed by Thomasina O'Connell), appearing for both accused, lodged an application for legal aid and furnished two statements of means to the court.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the question of legal aid should be addressed by the Circuit Court because it was suspected the defendants had large amounts of money in credit union accounts.

Ms Dooner said as a result of a High Court injunction there was a freezing order on those funds.

She said Ms McDonagh was on a carer's allowance and her only asset was a 2010 registered car which was valued at €1,000.
When Sergeant O'Sullivan confirmed that Christopher and Marilyn McDonagh had no access to money in credit union accounts Judge Staines granted legal aid for a solicitor and one junior counsel.

Ms Dooner applied for the aid to cover the cost of a senior counsel in addition but Judge Staines said that could be decided by the Circuit Court.

