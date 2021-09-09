Search

09/09/2021

IN PICTURES: Hero's welcome home for Offaly's Paralympic medalist Nicole Turner

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Offaly and Laois united in Portarlington in honour of their superstar swimmer Nicole Turner who has returned home with a Paralymic Medal for the whole community to celebrate.

The Garryhinch woman took time to pose for pictures with hoards of local people who showed how proud they are of her brilliant achievement in Tokyo.

Local photographer Michael Scully went along for the Express to capture some of the historic scenes on camera.

WATCH: Offaly has a Paralympic medalist as Turner claims silver medal

