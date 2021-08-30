WATCH: Offaly has a Paralympic medalist as Turner claims silver medal

Offaly swimmer Nicole Turner has claimed a silver medal in the S6 50m Butterfly event at the Paralympics games in Tokyo.
Swimming on Monday morning, Nicole, who lives in Garryhinch outside Portarlington, swam a fantastic time of 36.30 seconds to claim her first Paralympic medal.
It was her third final to make at the games but the 50m Butterfly was always her preferred event and she duly delivered on her potential.
Watch the race below here....
Nicole Turner wins silver medal in the 50m butterfly (S6)! It's Ireland's fourth medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. #rtesport #paralympics #paraswimming https://t.co/fWFiuv09nB pic.twitter.com/jkm2aI8HSt— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 30, 2021
#ParaSwimming #Silver for NICOLE TURNER— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 30, 2021
Nicole Turner wins silver in the S6 50M Butterfly with a time of 36.30
Unbelievable swim from Nicole! #TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel | #Tokyo2020| #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/O7Oa2eAXtD
