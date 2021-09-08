Conditional planning approval for new visitor centre at Tullamore DEW distillery

OFFALY County Council has given conditional planning approval for a new visitor centre and shop at Tullamore DEW Distillery, Clonminch, Tullamore.

The move has paved the way for a change of use of the existing three storey three sisters administration building currently on the distillery campus into a facility which will welcome visitors from all over the world.

There will now be a four week period to allow for any appeals on the decision.

A spokesperson for Tullamore D.E.W said:

“We are pleased to confirm that we have received notification of a decision by Offaly County Council to grant planning permission for our visitor experience, which means that there is now a four-week statutory consultation period before a final decision is made.

"If we get the green light at the end of that period, we aim to move ahead with our plans to relocate our new immersive Tullamore D.E.W. visitor experience to the Tullamore Distillery, and we look forward to being able to welcome visitors back to Tullamore before the end of the year.”

The plan had been on hold while Offaly County Council sought further information following a request from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) who stated that prior written approval was required from them for the erection, removal or modification of directional signs on, or related to any national road.

The TII said that the erection of proposed signs if granted would set a precedent and could ‘’lead to a proliferation of such developments.’’ TII also believed that because of the site location where particular vigilance is required it would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard due to the location of the signage and also be a distraction to drivers.

In response William Grant & Sons proposed to omit the sign and said no external sign at the main site entrance would be installed.

This appears to have satisfied the planning authority who have now granted permission for the proposal

In September 2020 William Grant announced it was to close the visitor centre which was located at Bury Quay in Tullamore.

The move came as a shock as the building had been leased by Offaly County Council to the company who subsequently invested heavily in the facility which attracted 40,000 people a year.

William Grant said at the time that they were in the process of creating "a rich and immersive Tullamore DEW experience at the distillery.’’