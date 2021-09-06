Offaly to come out in force for Nicole Turner's paralympic homecoming

Paralympic silver medal winner Nicole Turner is being honoured with a victory parade on Wednesday evening following her great achievement in Tokyo.

The parade for the Garryhinch local on the Offaly side of Portarlington will commence at 6.30pm from the rugby club.

Large crowds are expected to line the route through the town via Portarlington Leisure Centre where Nicole started her swimming career, with a welcome home gathering of local friends and neighbours awaiting her arrival at Garryhinch around 7.30pm.

Lots of flags and decorations are already evident along the way and Portarlington Golf Club is showing the way with flags, posters and bunting.

Local Offaly County Councillor for the area, Eddie Fitzpatrick also acknowledged that Nicole did the whole community proud in Tokyo and added, "I'm sure the Portarlington and surrounding communities will be out to welcome her home."

"I personally want to congratulate Nicole on her success in Tokyo and will be proposing to hold a civic reception in Offaly County Council when restrictions allow," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.