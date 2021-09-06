Search

06/09/2021

Tullamore features on prestigious list of '20 Best Places to Live in Ireland'

Tullamore features on a prestigious list of 20 Best Places to Live in Ireland and now is in with a chance of being crowned as the Best Place to Live.

The list, published by the Irish Times, features a list of cities towns and villages across the country. 

The Irish Times verdict says that Tullamore "has everything one might want in terms of services and it is an excellent location for someone who needs to travel across the country for work. It lacks no amenity or facility and ticks all the boxes as a great place to live.”

According to the Irish Times. while the number of nominations for each town was a factor, each place on this list was judged on a number of criteria. A total of 1,538 places in Ireland were nominated.

The winner will be announced in late September.

