Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in Offaly this week

Pictured at the new Covid vaccination centre in Tullamore are Head of Primary Care HSE Joe Ruane, Barry Cowen TD, Councillor Sean O'Brien, and others at a walk through of the facilities
THE Offaly Covid19 Vaccination Centre at Mucklagh Community Centre is holding walk-in vaccination clinics on the following days this week.
Monday, September 6: 09.15 - 17.00
Tuesday, September 7: 09.15 - 17.00
Friday, September 10: 09.15 - 17.00
The Covid-19 vaccination centre for county Offaly has moved to Mucklagh Community Centre from the Tullamore Court Hotel.
The contract for use of the hotel has expired and last vaccinations will be administered there on this Friday, a spokesman for the HSE said.
The centre opened at the hotel on May 3 last and reached a milestone on Tuesday, August 10 when the 50,000th vaccine was administered there.
The centre had the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people a day and Mucklagh Community Centre will have the same capacity with a similar number of vaccination bays.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine is now available from participating Offaly pharmacies for people aged 12 and over
For people wishing to avail of this service, they can simply make contact with their nearest pharmacy offering the service and book an appointment.
