Mini heatwave on the way! Hot weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland

Temperatures are set to reach in the mid to high 20s early this week with plenty of sunshine according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann.

Temperatures will rise on Monday and are set to reach as high as 26 degrees on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain high on Wednesday but there will also be widespread showers becoming heavier through the day.

Temperatures will begin to fall back on Thursday and there will also be a risk of thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be very warm with good spells of sunshine in many areas. It will be somewhat cloudier over the northern half of the country with some lingering rain or drizzle in Ulster, which will gradually die out. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with light southerly breezes.

Monday night will be mild and humid with clear spells and with patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, Tuesday will be dry and very warm, with long spells of sunshine developing after morning mist and fog clear. Highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees with light east to southeast breezes. Tuesday night will be dry in many areas. However, some showers will develop in Munster overnight. It will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a fair amount of dry weather however scattered showers will develop through the day. These will become heavier and more widespread through the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees with light to moderate southeast breezes. Heavy showers will continue overnight with temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be a showery day with widespread heavy showers and a possibility of thunderstorms and some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees with light southerly breezes. The showers will gradually die out during Thursday night.

Friday will bring sunshine and showers. They shouldn't be as heavy or as widespread. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light west or southwest breezes.