New Cases of Covid-19 increase significantly again in one area in Offaly in last week

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that new cases have risen significantly again in one areas in the county however there has been a significant decrease in another area in the county.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from August 17 to August 30.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has risen significantly again in the Tullamore Area. There were 182 new cases reported this week compared to just 149 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has risen to 511 cases per 100,000 from 624.2 cases per 100,000 last week.

The Edenderry Area has also seen an increase in new cases this week. There were 130 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 110 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 557.3 cases per 100,000 up from 304.4 cases per 100,000 last week.

The Birr Area has seen a significant drop in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 80 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 105 in the preceding 14 days. There had been 130 new cases two weeks ago. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has now dropped to 314 cases per 100,000.

There are currently eight patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital.