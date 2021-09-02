Number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital continuing to fall

Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital continues to fall.
Latest figures from the HSE show that there are now six patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. One of those patients is being treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.
Twenty-four hours earlier, there were eight patients being treated in the hospital for Covid-19 and a week ago, there were 11 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital.
According to the latest trolley watch figures from the INMO, there are seven patients on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department this morning waiting for a bed to become available in the hospital.
