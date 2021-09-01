Man in Tullamore court in connection with massive drugs seizure told gardai 'it's all true'

The drugs that were seized
A Lithuanian man has been remanded in custody in connection with the seizure of suspected cannabis worth an estimated €2.1m in the Midlands.
Twenty-five-year-old Ugnius Sakalis, 6 Monastery Gate Close, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 replied "I understand, it's all true" when he was arrested, charged and cautioned, Tullamore District Court heard this morning (Wednesday, September 1).
Detective Garda Gerard Galwey sought a remand in custody for directions from the DPP.
Suzanne Dooner, BL, instructed by solicitor Barry Fitzgerald, said there would be no application for bail.
Mr Salakis is accused of possession of drugs for sale or supply at Cappakeel, Emo, Portlaoise, on August 30.
Judge Catherine Staines remanded the accused in custody to Cloverhill District Court on September 8 next.
Mr Salakis, wearing a yellow high visibility jacket and dark trousers, did not speak during his brief appearance and was assisted by a Lithuanian language interpreter.
