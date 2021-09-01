Has your name made Met Eireann's list of new storm names?

The names for storms for the coming autumn and winter have been announced.

A name popularised by the Harry Potter book and film series has been chosen for the upcoming 2021-2022 storm season.

Dudley - who Harry Potter fans will recognise as one of the series' bullies - will be the name of the fourth storm of the year.

The list of names was created by Met Éireann along with the national weather networks of the UK and the Netherlands.

According to Met Éireann, Dudley was chosen from a pool of options including Diarmuid, Duncan and Dafydd, with Diarmuid just missing out.

And it's not the only name pop-culture fans will recognise.

The name of the first storm of the year - Arwen - will be familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkien.

Traditional Irish names that also made the cut this year include Barra, Méabh, Pól and Seán.

The full list is

Arwen

Barra

Corrie

Dudley

Eunice

Franklin

Gladys

Herman

Imani

Jack

Kim

Logan

Meadbh

Nasim

Olwen

Pol

Ruby

Sean

Tineke

Vergil

Willemien

* Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used.